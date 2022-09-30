Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $26.38

Shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Get Rating) (TSE:SHOP) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $26.38 and last traded at $27.10, with a volume of 162229 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $26.77.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on SHOP shares. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Shopify to $35.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. JMP Securities started coverage on shares of Shopify in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Shopify from $44.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of Shopify from $65.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Shopify from $43.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.18.

Shopify Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 11.17, a quick ratio of 11.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a market cap of $34.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.67 and a beta of 1.82. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.56.

Institutional Trading of Shopify

Shopify ( NYSE:SHOP Get Rating ) (TSE:SHOP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The software maker reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. Shopify had a negative return on equity of 1.61% and a negative net margin of 38.01%. Analysts forecast that Shopify Inc. will post -0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new stake in Shopify in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in Shopify by 666.7% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 23 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Shopify in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Shopify in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. boosted its position in Shopify by 392.3% in the first quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 64 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.64% of the company’s stock.

About Shopify

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company's platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

