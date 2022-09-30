Shore Point Advisors LLC Sells 1,331 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Shore Point Advisors LLC reduced its stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 12.2% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 9,623 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,331 shares during the period. Shore Point Advisors LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $202,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in T. Barber Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in AT&T by 1.1% during the first quarter. Barber Financial Group Inc. now owns 39,438 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $932,000 after acquiring an additional 424 shares in the last quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC lifted its holdings in AT&T by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 24,123 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $593,000 after acquiring an additional 474 shares in the last quarter. Somerset Trust Co lifted its holdings in AT&T by 1.2% during the first quarter. Somerset Trust Co now owns 41,360 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $977,000 after acquiring an additional 474 shares in the last quarter. Corsicana & Co. lifted its holdings in AT&T by 14.4% during the second quarter. Corsicana & Co. now owns 3,975 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meridian Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in AT&T by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC now owns 10,550 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $259,000 after acquiring an additional 528 shares in the last quarter. 52.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have weighed in on T shares. Truist Financial reduced their target price on AT&T to $21.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Cowen reduced their target price on AT&T from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on AT&T to $22.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. StockNews.com downgraded AT&T from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on AT&T from $24.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, AT&T presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.29.

AT&T Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE:T traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $15.43. The company had a trading volume of 2,021,781 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,176,328. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $17.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.78. The stock has a market cap of $109.95 billion, a PE ratio of 5.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.48. AT&T Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.41 and a 1-year high of $21.53.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The technology company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $29.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.48 billion. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.11% and a net margin of 13.41%. AT&T’s quarterly revenue was down 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.89 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 2.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AT&T Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 10th will be given a dividend of $0.2775 per share. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.19%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.81%.

About AT&T

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications, media, and technology services worldwide. Its Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

Featured Stories

