Short Interest in Akoya Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKYA) Rises By 147.3%

Akoya Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKYA – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,910,000 shares, a growth of 147.3% from the August 31st total of 772,200 shares. Approximately 11.2% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 174,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 10.9 days.

Shares of NASDAQ AKYA opened at $10.71 on Friday. Akoya Biosciences has a 1 year low of $8.02 and a 1 year high of $16.57. The firm has a market cap of $402.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.34 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 3.16 and a current ratio of 3.55. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.78.

Akoya Biosciences (NASDAQ:AKYA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by ($0.13). Akoya Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 55.41% and a negative net margin of 98.08%. The business had revenue of $17.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.93 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.20) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Akoya Biosciences will post -1.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Garry Ph.D. Nolan sold 22,191 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.31, for a total transaction of $295,362.21. Following the sale, the director now owns 632,893 shares in the company, valued at $8,423,805.83. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, Director Garry Ph.D. Nolan sold 22,191 shares of Akoya Biosciences stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.31, for a total value of $295,362.21. Following the transaction, the director now owns 632,893 shares in the company, valued at $8,423,805.83. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Brian Mckelligon sold 5,000 shares of Akoya Biosciences stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.83, for a total value of $64,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 80,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,026,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 37,296 shares of company stock worth $493,577 over the last quarter. 9.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AKYA. Blue Water Life Science Advisors LP increased its holdings in Akoya Biosciences by 22.1% in the first quarter. Blue Water Life Science Advisors LP now owns 2,088,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,954,000 after buying an additional 377,861 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Akoya Biosciences by 1.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 777,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,538,000 after buying an additional 10,737 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Akoya Biosciences by 6.1% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 718,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,227,000 after buying an additional 41,261 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Akoya Biosciences by 3.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 700,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,702,000 after buying an additional 25,845 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in Akoya Biosciences by 3,228.1% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 270,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,469,000 after buying an additional 261,897 shares during the last quarter. 34.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have commented on AKYA. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Akoya Biosciences from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. TheStreet cut Akoya Biosciences from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. Finally, BTIG Research boosted their price objective on Akoya Biosciences to $20.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th.

Akoya Biosciences, Inc, a life sciences technology company, provides spatial biology solutions focused on transforming discovery and clinical research in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers PhenoCycler instrument, a compact bench-top fluidics system that integrates with a companion microscope to automate image acquisition; and PhenoImager platform that enables researchers to visualize, analyze, quantify, and phenotype cells in situ, in fresh frozen or FFPE tissue sections, and tissue microarrays utilizing an automated and high-throughput workflow.

