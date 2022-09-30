Short Interest in Athlon Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SWET) Increases By 551.9%

Athlon Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SWET – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 17,600 shares, an increase of 551.9% from the August 31st total of 2,700 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 84,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SWET. Integrity Capital Management HK Ltd acquired a new position in Athlon Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,000. Cheyne Capital Management UK LLP acquired a new position in Athlon Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $147,000. GAM Holding AG acquired a new position in Athlon Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth approximately $328,000. Centiva Capital LP raised its stake in Athlon Acquisition by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 97,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $960,000 after buying an additional 3,208 shares during the period. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Athlon Acquisition by 11.0% in the first quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 110,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,077,000 after purchasing an additional 10,907 shares during the last quarter. 73.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Athlon Acquisition alerts:

Athlon Acquisition Stock Down 0.2 %

SWET stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Thursday, reaching $9.87. 12,770 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 67,317. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $9.87 and its 200 day moving average is $9.83. Athlon Acquisition has a twelve month low of $9.71 and a twelve month high of $9.94.

Athlon Acquisition Company Profile

Athlon Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Athlon Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Athlon Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.