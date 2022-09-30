Short Interest in Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH) Rises By 25.0%

Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 700,500 shares, a growth of 25.0% from the August 31st total of 560,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 214,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.3 days. Approximately 1.8% of the company’s stock are short sold.

In related news, Director John L. Higgins sold 1,992 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $377.11, for a total transaction of $751,203.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,014 shares in the company, valued at $2,267,939.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 4.45% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Bio-Techne by 0.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,445,265 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,924,978,000 after buying an additional 18,627 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Bio-Techne by 1.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,403,779 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,907,014,000 after buying an additional 75,480 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Bio-Techne by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,608,213 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $831,993,000 after buying an additional 73,760 shares in the last quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Bio-Techne by 16.3% during the first quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC now owns 734,215 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $317,944,000 after buying an additional 103,172 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Select Equity Group L.P. acquired a new stake in Bio-Techne during the first quarter worth about $302,472,000. 94.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:TECH traded down $4.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $285.63. 220,703 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 249,111. Bio-Techne has a one year low of $281.42 and a one year high of $531.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.20 billion, a PE ratio of 43.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.25. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $343.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $367.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 2.64 and a current ratio of 3.44.

Bio-Techne (NASDAQ:TECH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The biotechnology company reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by ($0.03). Bio-Techne had a return on equity of 16.97% and a net margin of 24.61%. The business had revenue of $288.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $287.04 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.67 earnings per share. Bio-Techne’s revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Bio-Techne will post 7.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 29th. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th were given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 12th. Bio-Techne’s dividend payout ratio is 19.34%.

TECH has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Stephens cut their price target on shares of Bio-Techne from $500.00 to $480.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 5th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Bio-Techne from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 9th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Bio-Techne in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $465.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Bio-Techne from $370.00 to $360.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Bio-Techne from $500.00 to $470.00 in a research report on Friday, August 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $475.00.

Bio-Techne Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells life science reagents, instruments, and services for the research and clinical diagnostic markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Protein Sciences, and Diagnostics and Genomics. The Protein Sciences segment develops and manufactures biological reagents used in various aspects of life science research, diagnostics, and cell and gene therapy, such as cytokines and growth factors, antibodies, small molecules, tissue culture sera, and cell selection technologies.

