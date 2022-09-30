Short Interest in Blackstone Minerals Limited (OTCMKTS:BLSTF) Grows By 190.9%

Blackstone Minerals Limited (OTCMKTS:BLSTF – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 32,000 shares, an increase of 190.9% from the August 31st total of 11,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 15,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.1 days.

Blackstone Minerals Price Performance

Shares of Blackstone Minerals stock remained flat at $0.12 during trading hours on Thursday. 10,500 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 24,404. Blackstone Minerals has a fifty-two week low of $0.08 and a fifty-two week high of $0.61. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.20.

Get Blackstone Minerals alerts:

Blackstone Minerals Company Profile

(Get Rating)

See Also

Blackstone Minerals Limited engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties. The company primarily explores for nickel, cobalt, copper, and gold deposits, as well as platinum group elements. It holds a 100% interest in the Gold Bridge project located in British Columbia, Canada; and the Cartier project situated in Quebec City, Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for Blackstone Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackstone Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.