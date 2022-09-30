Short Interest in Blackstone Minerals Limited (OTCMKTS:BLSTF) Grows By 190.9%

Blackstone Minerals Limited (OTCMKTS:BLSTF – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 32,000 shares, an increase of 190.9% from the August 31st total of 11,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 15,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.1 days.
Blackstone Minerals Price Performance
Shares of Blackstone Minerals stock remained flat at $0.12 during trading hours on Thursday. 10,500 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 24,404. Blackstone Minerals has a fifty-two week low of $0.08 and a fifty-two week high of $0.61. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.20.
Blackstone Minerals Company Profile
