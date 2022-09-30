Short Interest in Capstone Companies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CAPC) Declines By 58.9%

Capstone Companies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CAPC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,900 shares, a decline of 58.9% from the August 31st total of 9,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 41,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Capstone Companies Stock Performance

CAPC stock remained flat at $0.11 during midday trading on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Capstone Companies has a 1-year low of $0.07 and a 1-year high of $1.84. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.17. The company has a market cap of $5.46 million, a PE ratio of -3.66 and a beta of -0.51.

Get Capstone Companies alerts:

About Capstone Companies

(Get Rating)

Featured Stories

Capstone Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sells consumer home light-emitting diode (LED) lighting products for indoor and outdoor applications worldwide. Its lighting products include connected surfaces-smart mirrors, standard rectangular wardrobe/fitness mirrors, LED puck lights, LED under cabinet light bars, LED motion sensor lights, Eco-i-Lites, wireless remote-control outlets, and wireless remote-controlled LED accent lights.

Receive News & Ratings for Capstone Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capstone Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.