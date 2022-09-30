Short Interest in Capstone Companies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CAPC) Declines By 58.9%

Capstone Companies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CAPC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,900 shares, a decline of 58.9% from the August 31st total of 9,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 41,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Capstone Companies Stock Performance
CAPC stock remained flat at $0.11 during midday trading on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Capstone Companies has a 1-year low of $0.07 and a 1-year high of $1.84. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.17. The company has a market cap of $5.46 million, a PE ratio of -3.66 and a beta of -0.51.
About Capstone Companies
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Capstone Companies (CAPC)
- This Is A Memorable Time To Buy Into Micron Technology
- Thor Industries Hammers Out A Bottom
- Let Paychex Stock Work Hard For You
- How Does Keurig Dr Pepper Compare To Larger Rivals Coke & Pepsi?
- Declining Profits Challenge the CarMax Value Proposition
Receive News & Ratings for Capstone Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capstone Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.