Short Interest in China Construction Bank Co. (OTCMKTS:CICHF) Rises By 29.2%

China Construction Bank Co. (OTCMKTS:CICHF – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 33,800,000 shares, a growth of 29.2% from the August 31st total of 26,162,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 26,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1,280.3 days.

China Construction Bank Trading Down 4.3 %

Shares of OTCMKTS CICHF traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $0.55. The company had a trading volume of 26,165 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,038. China Construction Bank has a twelve month low of $0.54 and a twelve month high of $0.80. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.61 and its 200-day moving average is $0.67.

China Construction Bank Company Profile

China Construction Bank Corporation provides various banking and related financial services to individuals and corporate customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through Corporate Banking, Personal Banking, Treasury Business, and Others segments. The company accepts various deposits, such as foreign currency, all in one accounts, RMB, corporate term and notification, and corporate demand deposits, as well corporate deposits by agreement.

