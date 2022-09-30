Short Interest in China Construction Bank Co. (OTCMKTS:CICHF) Rises By 29.2%

China Construction Bank Co. (OTCMKTS:CICHF – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 33,800,000 shares, a growth of 29.2% from the August 31st total of 26,162,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 26,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1,280.3 days.
China Construction Bank Trading Down 4.3 %
Shares of OTCMKTS CICHF traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $0.55. The company had a trading volume of 26,165 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,038. China Construction Bank has a twelve month low of $0.54 and a twelve month high of $0.80. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.61 and its 200-day moving average is $0.67.
China Construction Bank Company Profile
