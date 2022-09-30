Short Interest in Cincinnati Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNNB) Declines By 37.5%

Cincinnati Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNNB – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,500 shares, a decline of 37.5% from the August 31st total of 2,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Cincinnati Bancorp stock. Horan Securities Inc. raised its position in Cincinnati Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNNB – Get Rating) by 8.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 88,244 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,835 shares during the period. Cincinnati Bancorp comprises about 0.8% of Horan Securities Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Horan Securities Inc. owned about 2.97% of Cincinnati Bancorp worth $1,258,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 17.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Cincinnati Bancorp stock traded up $0.28 on Friday, hitting $14.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,720 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,177. Cincinnati Bancorp has a 52-week low of $13.75 and a 52-week high of $16.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $14.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.94. The company has a market capitalization of $44.22 million, a P/E ratio of 13.81 and a beta of 0.48.

Cincinnati Bancorp ( NASDAQ:CNNB Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 12th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $3.08 million for the quarter. Cincinnati Bancorp had a net margin of 4.30% and a return on equity of 1.57%.

Cincinnati Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Cincinnati Federal that provides various banking and financial services to individuals and businesses in the United States. The company offers various deposit accounts, including demand accounts, checking accounts, savings accounts, certificate of deposit accounts, and individual retirement accounts.

