Short Interest in Colicity Inc. (NASDAQ:COLIW) Drops By 50.0%

Colicity Inc. (NASDAQ:COLIW – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 50.0% from the August 31st total of 200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 9,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Colicity Stock Up 24.8 %

Colicity stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $0.06. The stock had a trading volume of 1,650 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,884. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.14. Colicity has a 12 month low of $0.05 and a 12 month high of $1.38.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Colicity

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Colicity stock. Aristeia Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Colicity Inc. (NASDAQ:COLIW – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 185,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $79,000.

