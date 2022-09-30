Short Interest in Credit Suisse X-Links Crude Oil Shares Covered Call ETNs (NASDAQ:USOI) Decreases By 82.6%

Credit Suisse X-Links Crude Oil Shares Covered Call ETNs (NASDAQ:USOI – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 623,000 shares, a decrease of 82.6% from the August 31st total of 3,580,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,926,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.
Institutional Trading of Credit Suisse X-Links Crude Oil Shares Covered Call ETNs
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in Credit Suisse X-Links Crude Oil Shares Covered Call ETNs by 3.1% in the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 956,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,898,000 after acquiring an additional 28,349 shares in the last quarter. Cavalier Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Credit Suisse X-Links Crude Oil Shares Covered Call ETNs by 7.8% during the second quarter. Cavalier Investments LLC now owns 712,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,650,000 after purchasing an additional 51,578 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Credit Suisse X-Links Crude Oil Shares Covered Call ETNs by 22,544.3% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 87,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $478,000 after purchasing an additional 87,021 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Credit Suisse X-Links Crude Oil Shares Covered Call ETNs by 15.7% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 86,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $444,000 after purchasing an additional 11,756 shares during the period. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Credit Suisse X-Links Crude Oil Shares Covered Call ETNs during the second quarter worth $429,000.
Credit Suisse X-Links Crude Oil Shares Covered Call ETNs Price Performance
Shares of USOI stock traded down $0.49 on Thursday, hitting $83.03. The stock had a trading volume of 91,549 shares, compared to its average volume of 102,914. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $90.54 and its 200-day moving average is $102.79. Credit Suisse X-Links Crude Oil Shares Covered Call ETNs has a 52-week low of $79.00 and a 52-week high of $118.00.
Credit Suisse X-Links Crude Oil Shares Covered Call ETNs Increases Dividend
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Credit Suisse X-Links Crude Oil Shares Covered Call ETNs (USOI)
- This Small-Cap Healthcare Name Is Outperforming Its Index
- 2 Casino Stocks Worth Taking a Look At
- What Cintas Can Teach Investors About This Bear Market?
- Blackberry Stock Declines As Results Come In Lukewarm Once Again
- A Trio of Q3 Winners With Room to Run
Receive News & Ratings for Credit Suisse X-Links Crude Oil Shares Covered Call ETNs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Credit Suisse X-Links Crude Oil Shares Covered Call ETNs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.