Short Interest in Credit Suisse X-Links Crude Oil Shares Covered Call ETNs (NASDAQ:USOI) Decreases By 82.6%

Credit Suisse X-Links Crude Oil Shares Covered Call ETNs (NASDAQ:USOI – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 623,000 shares, a decrease of 82.6% from the August 31st total of 3,580,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,926,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Institutional Trading of Credit Suisse X-Links Crude Oil Shares Covered Call ETNs

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in Credit Suisse X-Links Crude Oil Shares Covered Call ETNs by 3.1% in the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 956,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,898,000 after acquiring an additional 28,349 shares in the last quarter. Cavalier Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Credit Suisse X-Links Crude Oil Shares Covered Call ETNs by 7.8% during the second quarter. Cavalier Investments LLC now owns 712,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,650,000 after purchasing an additional 51,578 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Credit Suisse X-Links Crude Oil Shares Covered Call ETNs by 22,544.3% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 87,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $478,000 after purchasing an additional 87,021 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Credit Suisse X-Links Crude Oil Shares Covered Call ETNs by 15.7% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 86,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $444,000 after purchasing an additional 11,756 shares during the period. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Credit Suisse X-Links Crude Oil Shares Covered Call ETNs during the second quarter worth $429,000.

Get Credit Suisse X-Links Crude Oil Shares Covered Call ETNs alerts:

Credit Suisse X-Links Crude Oil Shares Covered Call ETNs Price Performance

Shares of USOI stock traded down $0.49 on Thursday, hitting $83.03. The stock had a trading volume of 91,549 shares, compared to its average volume of 102,914. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $90.54 and its 200-day moving average is $102.79. Credit Suisse X-Links Crude Oil Shares Covered Call ETNs has a 52-week low of $79.00 and a 52-week high of $118.00.

Credit Suisse X-Links Crude Oil Shares Covered Call ETNs Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 21st were issued a $2.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 20th. This is a boost from Credit Suisse X-Links Crude Oil Shares Covered Call ETNs’s previous dividend of $0.09.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Credit Suisse X-Links Crude Oil Shares Covered Call ETNs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Credit Suisse X-Links Crude Oil Shares Covered Call ETNs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.