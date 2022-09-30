Short Interest in Digital World Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:DWACU) Drops By 38.3%

Digital World Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:DWACU – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,800 shares, a drop of 38.3% from the August 31st total of 9,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.9 days.

Digital World Acquisition Price Performance

NASDAQ DWACU traded up $0.29 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $18.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,582 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,257. Digital World Acquisition has a 12 month low of $10.10 and a 12 month high of $143.53. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $42.52.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Digital World Acquisition

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Digital World Acquisition stock. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in Digital World Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:DWACU – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000.

Digital World Acquisition Company Profile

Digital World Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to identify business opportunities in the field of SaaS and technology, and the fintech and financial services sector in the Americas.

