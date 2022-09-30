Short Interest in Dillards Capital Trust I CAP SECS 7.5% (NYSE:DDT) Declines By 91.3%

Dillards Capital Trust I CAP SECS 7.5% (NYSE:DDT – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decrease of 91.3% from the August 31st total of 2,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Dillards Capital Trust I CAP SECS 7.5% Trading Down 1.1 %
Shares of Dillards Capital Trust I CAP SECS 7.5% stock traded down 0.28 during trading on Thursday, reaching 25.99. 12,000 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,121. Dillards Capital Trust I CAP SECS 7.5% has a 1 year low of 25.71 and a 1 year high of 28.20.
Dillards Capital Trust I CAP SECS 7.5% Announces Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.4688 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 14th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.21%.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Dillards Capital Trust I CAP SECS 7.5% (DDT)
- This Small-Cap Healthcare Name Is Outperforming Its Index
- 2 Casino Stocks Worth Taking a Look At
- What Cintas Can Teach Investors About This Bear Market?
- Blackberry Stock Declines As Results Come In Lukewarm Once Again
- A Trio of Q3 Winners With Room to Run
Receive News & Ratings for Dillards Capital Trust I CAP SECS 7.5% Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dillards Capital Trust I CAP SECS 7.5% and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.