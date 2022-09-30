Short Interest in First United Co. (NASDAQ:FUNC) Grows By 54.1%

First United Co. (NASDAQ:FUNC – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,700 shares, an increase of 54.1% from the August 31st total of 3,700 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 7,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days.

NASDAQ:FUNC traded down $0.50 on Thursday, hitting $16.56. The company had a trading volume of 14,659 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,807. The stock has a market capitalization of $109.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.76 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $17.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.69. First United has a 52 week low of $16.18 and a 52 week high of $24.50.

First United (NASDAQ:FUNC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 25th. The bank reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $18.38 million during the quarter. First United had a net margin of 29.46% and a return on equity of 18.04%.

FUNC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of First United from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 7th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of First United in a report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. EJF Capital LLC lifted its stake in First United by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. EJF Capital LLC now owns 243,348 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,483,000 after purchasing an additional 1,296 shares during the last quarter. rhino investment partners Inc acquired a new position in First United in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $617,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in First United by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 311,445 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,017,000 after acquiring an additional 2,830 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in First United by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 80,654 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,817,000 after acquiring an additional 8,224 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in First United by 28.5% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 27,583 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $621,000 after acquiring an additional 6,112 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 31.28% of the company’s stock.

First United Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First United Bank & Trust that provides various retail and commercial banking services to businesses and individuals. The company offers various deposit products, including checking accounts, savings and money market accounts, regular and individual retirement accounts (IRA) certificates of deposit, Christmas savings accounts, college savings accounts, and health savings accounts; Certificate of Deposit Account Registry Service program and Insured Cash Sweep program to municipalities, businesses, and consumers; and commercial customers packages, which include treasury management, cash sweep, and various checking opportunities.

