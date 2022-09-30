Short Interest in Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN) Increases By 28.4%

Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,470,000 shares, a growth of 28.4% from the August 31st total of 5,820,000 shares. Approximately 3.9% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 2,600,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.9 days.

Insider Transactions at Huntsman

In other news, VP David M. Stryker purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $29.90 per share, for a total transaction of $299,000.00. Following the acquisition, the vice president now directly owns 341,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,214,258.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Huntsman news, Director Curtis E. Espeland bought 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $30.18 per share, for a total transaction of $452,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 18,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $559,325.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP David M. Stryker purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $29.90 per share, with a total value of $299,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 341,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,214,258.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 6.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Huntsman

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sigma Planning Corp increased its position in shares of Huntsman by 1.2% during the second quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 29,065 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $824,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its position in Huntsman by 45.3% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,136 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank raised its stake in Huntsman by 2.2% in the second quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 16,459 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $467,000 after buying an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Huntsman by 1.3% during the second quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC now owns 33,285 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $943,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning increased its holdings in shares of Huntsman by 1.1% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 41,382 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,173,000 after acquiring an additional 444 shares in the last quarter. 87.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Huntsman Stock Down 0.0 %

NYSE HUN traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $24.54. 1,791,834 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,572,783. Huntsman has a 12-month low of $23.53 and a 12-month high of $41.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The firm has a market cap of $4.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.71.

Huntsman (NYSE:HUN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The basic materials company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $2.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.30 billion. Huntsman had a net margin of 13.45% and a return on equity of 22.23%. Huntsman’s revenue was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.86 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Huntsman will post 3.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Huntsman Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.2125 per share. This represents a $0.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. Huntsman’s payout ratio is currently 14.63%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently weighed in on HUN. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Huntsman in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. UBS Group lowered shares of Huntsman from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Huntsman from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Huntsman from $40.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Huntsman from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $43.00 to $30.00 in a report on Monday, September 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.00.

About Huntsman

Huntsman Corporation manufactures and sells differentiated organic chemical products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, Advanced Materials, and Textile Effects. The Polyurethanes segment offers polyurethane chemicals, including methyl diphenyl diisocyanate, polyols, thermoplastic polyurethane, propylene oxide, and methyl tertiary-butyl ether products.

