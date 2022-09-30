Short Interest in Integrated Wellness Acquisition Corp (NYSE:WEL) Decreases By 20.0%

Integrated Wellness Acquisition Corp (NYSE:WEL – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a decline of 20.0% from the August 31st total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 24,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WEL. Dakota Wealth Management bought a new stake in Integrated Wellness Acquisition in the first quarter worth $511,000. Berkley W R Corp boosted its position in Integrated Wellness Acquisition by 119.4% in the first quarter. Berkley W R Corp now owns 195,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,949,000 after buying an additional 106,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Karpus Management Inc. boosted its position in Integrated Wellness Acquisition by 2,141.1% in the first quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 448,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,469,000 after buying an additional 428,220 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.79% of the company’s stock.

Integrated Wellness Acquisition stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $10.11. 358 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 40,194. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $10.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.01. Integrated Wellness Acquisition has a 52-week low of $9.80 and a 52-week high of $10.13.

Integrated Wellness Acquisition Corp does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities in the health, nutrition, fitness, wellness, and beauty sectors.

