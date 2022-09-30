Short Interest in LendingTree, Inc. (NASDAQ:TREE) Decreases By 13.5%

LendingTree, Inc. (NASDAQ:TREE – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,150,000 shares, a drop of 13.5% from the August 31st total of 1,330,000 shares. Approximately 10.6% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 269,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.3 days.

LendingTree Stock Performance

Shares of TREE opened at $25.17 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $321.42 million, a PE ratio of 14.63 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a current ratio of 4.01, a quick ratio of 4.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $37.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $62.50. LendingTree has a 12-month low of $23.82 and a 12-month high of $164.69.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on TREE shares. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on LendingTree from $62.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 29th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of LendingTree in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price objective on LendingTree from $185.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $131.86.

Insider Buying and Selling at LendingTree

Institutional Trading of LendingTree

In related news, Director Mark A. Ernst acquired 8,038 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $34.93 per share, for a total transaction of $280,767.34. Following the purchase, the director now owns 18,038 shares in the company, valued at $630,067.34. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Company insiders own 17.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in LendingTree by 477.5% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 260,790 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,428,000 after buying an additional 215,630 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in LendingTree in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $732,000. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in LendingTree in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,640,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in LendingTree by 59.1% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 719 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Connors Investor Services Inc. lifted its position in LendingTree by 71.2% in the 2nd quarter. Connors Investor Services Inc. now owns 49,608 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,174,000 after buying an additional 20,625 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.41% of the company’s stock.

LendingTree Company Profile

LendingTree, Inc, through its subsidiary, LT Intermediate Company, LLC, operates online consumer platform in the United States. It operates through three segments: Home, Consumer, and Insurance. The Home segment offers purchase mortgage, refinance mortgage, reverse mortgage, and home equity loans; lines of credit; and real estate brokerage services.

