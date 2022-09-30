Short Interest in MiX Telematics Limited (NYSE:MIXT) Rises By 35.7%

MiX Telematics Limited (NYSE:MIXT – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 39,900 shares, a growth of 35.7% from the August 31st total of 29,400 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 42,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MiX Telematics

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MIXT. Abundance Wealth Counselors bought a new stake in MiX Telematics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in MiX Telematics in the 1st quarter valued at $175,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in MiX Telematics by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 17,248 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $193,000 after buying an additional 1,263 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of MiX Telematics by 26.7% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 21,129 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 4,450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of MiX Telematics by 34.0% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 32,398 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $264,000 after purchasing an additional 8,216 shares in the last quarter. 35.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get MiX Telematics alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently weighed in on MIXT shares. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on shares of MiX Telematics from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 29th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of MiX Telematics in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

MiX Telematics Price Performance

MIXT opened at $7.52 on Friday. MiX Telematics has a fifty-two week low of $6.75 and a fifty-two week high of $13.18. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $7.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.29. The company has a market capitalization of $182.28 million, a P/E ratio of 26.86 and a beta of 0.87.

MiX Telematics (NYSE:MIXT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The technology company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08. MiX Telematics had a return on equity of 6.61% and a net margin of 4.25%. The company had revenue of $35.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.68 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that MiX Telematics will post 0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MiX Telematics Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 19th were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This is a positive change from MiX Telematics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 18th. MiX Telematics’s payout ratio is presently 64.29%.

MiX Telematics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

MiX Telematics Limited provides fleet and mobile asset management solutions through software-as-a-service (Saas) delivery model. The company offers MiX Fleet Manager, a web-based application, which provides commercial fleet management solution that gives user live and historical views of driver and vehicle performance information, including vehicle tracking and status information, as well as alerts and notifications; MiX Asset Manager, a portfolio of asset tracking products comprising generators, light towers, storage tanks, and pumps; and Matrix, a mobile asset management solutions that offers real-time and historical vehicle tracking and positioning, unauthorized vehicle use alerts, panic emergency response, crash alerts, driver behavior alerts, fuel tax logbooks, and vehicle maintenance notifications for entry-level fleets and consumers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for MiX Telematics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MiX Telematics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.