Short Interest in Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NBO) Increases By 422.2%

Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NBO – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,700 shares, a growth of 422.2% from the August 31st total of 900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 12,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.
Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund Stock Performance
Shares of NBO stock traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $9.20. The stock had a trading volume of 6,459 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,503. Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund has a fifty-two week low of $9.12 and a fifty-two week high of $13.18.
Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund Announces Dividend
The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a $0.0393 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 4.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th.
Institutional Trading of Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund
Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund Company Profile
Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Neuberger Berman Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Neuberger Berman LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in tax-exempt municipal bonds with remaining maturities of less than 15 years.
Further Reading
