Short Interest in Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NBO) Increases By 422.2%

Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NBO – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,700 shares, a growth of 422.2% from the August 31st total of 900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 12,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund Stock Performance

Shares of NBO stock traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $9.20. The stock had a trading volume of 6,459 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,503. Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund has a fifty-two week low of $9.12 and a fifty-two week high of $13.18.

Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a $0.0393 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 4.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th.

Institutional Trading of Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund

Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund Company Profile

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 93,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,082,000 after acquiring an additional 1,012 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund by 7.8% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 16,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,000 after purchasing an additional 1,221 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund by 20.0% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 9,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Equitable Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund by 12.5% in the first quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 13,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund by 29.6% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 2,266 shares during the period.

Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Neuberger Berman Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Neuberger Berman LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in tax-exempt municipal bonds with remaining maturities of less than 15 years.

