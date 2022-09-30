Short Interest in NightDragon Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:NDACW) Rises By 125.0%

NightDragon Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:NDACW – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, an increase of 125.0% from the August 31st total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

NightDragon Acquisition Stock Performance

NightDragon Acquisition stock remained flat at $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday. 1,572 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,180. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.17. NightDragon Acquisition has a 52 week low of $0.10 and a 52 week high of $1.27.

Get NightDragon Acquisition alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NightDragon Acquisition

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in NightDragon Acquisition stock. Saba Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of NightDragon Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:NDACW – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 91,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,000.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for NightDragon Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NightDragon Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.