Short Interest in Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:USMC) Expands By 27.3%

Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:USMC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 27,500 shares, a growth of 27.3% from the August 31st total of 21,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 154,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ USMC traded down $0.59 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $34.38. 26,163 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 132,549. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $38.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.01. Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF has a one year low of $34.06 and a one year high of $44.79.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of USMC. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $54,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $207,000. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 11,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $500,000 after buying an additional 622 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in shares of Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $646,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 18,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $685,000 after buying an additional 621 shares during the period.

