Short Interest in Public Joint Stock Company Severstal (OTCMKTS:SVJTY) Rises By 30.4%

Public Joint Stock Company Severstal (OTCMKTS:SVJTY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 25,300 shares, a growth of 30.4% from the August 31st total of 19,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

Public Joint Stock Company Severstal Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS SVJTY remained flat at $21.90 during trading on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $21.90 and a 200 day moving average of $21.90. Public Joint Stock Company Severstal has a 1 year low of $2.00 and a 1 year high of $23.89.

About Public Joint Stock Company Severstal

Public Joint Stock Company Severstal, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated steel and steel-related mining company in Russia, Europe, CIS, the Middle East, North America, Africa, Central and South America, China, and Asia. It operates through two segments, Severstal Resources and Severstal Russian Steel.

