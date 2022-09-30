Short Interest in Royal Mail plc (OTCMKTS:ROYMY) Expands By 566.7%

Royal Mail plc (OTCMKTS:ROYMY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,000 shares, an increase of 566.7% from the August 31st total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.
Royal Mail Stock Up 2.1 %
ROYMY stock traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $4.17. 3,534 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,520. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.39. Royal Mail has a 1-year low of $3.90 and a 1-year high of $14.40.
Royal Mail Increases Dividend
The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 21st. Investors of record on Friday, July 29th were given a dividend of $0.2698 per share. This represents a yield of 13.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 28th. This is a positive change from Royal Mail’s previous dividend of $0.22.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Royal Mail Company Profile
Royal Mail plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a universal postal service provider. The company offers parcels and letter delivery services under the Royal Mail and Parcelforce Worldwide brands. It also provides services for the collection, sorting, and delivery of parcels and letters. In addition, the company operates ground-based parcel delivery networks in Europe that covers 40 countries and nation states.
Featured Stories
