Short Interest in Royal Mail plc (OTCMKTS:ROYMY) Expands By 566.7%

Royal Mail plc (OTCMKTS:ROYMY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,000 shares, an increase of 566.7% from the August 31st total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Royal Mail Stock Up 2.1 %

ROYMY stock traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $4.17. 3,534 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,520. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.39. Royal Mail has a 1-year low of $3.90 and a 1-year high of $14.40.

Royal Mail Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 21st. Investors of record on Friday, July 29th were given a dividend of $0.2698 per share. This represents a yield of 13.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 28th. This is a positive change from Royal Mail’s previous dividend of $0.22.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. UBS Group cut shares of Royal Mail from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Royal Mail from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 16th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Royal Mail from GBX 710 ($8.58) to GBX 410 ($4.95) in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Royal Mail from GBX 400 ($4.83) to GBX 320 ($3.87) in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reduced their target price on shares of Royal Mail from GBX 575 ($6.95) to GBX 480 ($5.80) in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $371.67.

Royal Mail plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a universal postal service provider. The company offers parcels and letter delivery services under the Royal Mail and Parcelforce Worldwide brands. It also provides services for the collection, sorting, and delivery of parcels and letters. In addition, the company operates ground-based parcel delivery networks in Europe that covers 40 countries and nation states.

