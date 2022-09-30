Short Interest in RXR Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:RXRA) Decreases By 16.0%

RXR Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:RXRA – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,100 shares, a decline of 16.0% from the August 31st total of 2,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 80,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On RXR Acquisition

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in RXR Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Clear Street LLC acquired a new position in shares of RXR Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of RXR Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Robinson Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of RXR Acquisition by 13.9% in the 2nd quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC now owns 24,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 2,979 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exos Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of RXR Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $342,000. 68.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RXR Acquisition Stock Performance

RXR Acquisition stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $9.84. 700 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 86,866. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $9.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.80. RXR Acquisition has a fifty-two week low of $9.65 and a fifty-two week high of $10.08.

About RXR Acquisition

RXR Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to acquire a company servicing the real estate industry. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Uniondale, New York.

