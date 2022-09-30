Short Interest in Scorpio Gold Co. (OTCMKTS:SRCRF) Decreases By 23.6%

Scorpio Gold Co. (OTCMKTS:SRCRF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 77,700 shares, a decrease of 23.6% from the August 31st total of 101,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 11.8 days.

Scorpio Gold Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:SRCRF remained flat at $0.03 during midday trading on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.05. Scorpio Gold has a twelve month low of $0.03 and a twelve month high of $0.14.

Scorpio Gold Company Profile

Scorpio Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploitation, exploration, and development of mineral resource properties in the United States. It primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. The company holds 100% interests in the Mineral Ridge gold project covering an area of 5,617 hectares located in Esmeralda County, Nevada; and Goldwedge property that covers an area of 717 hectares located in Manhattan, Nevada.

