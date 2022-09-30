Short Interest in Scorpio Gold Co. (OTCMKTS:SRCRF) Decreases By 23.6%

Scorpio Gold Co. (OTCMKTS:SRCRF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 77,700 shares, a decrease of 23.6% from the August 31st total of 101,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 11.8 days.
Scorpio Gold Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:SRCRF remained flat at $0.03 during midday trading on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.05. Scorpio Gold has a twelve month low of $0.03 and a twelve month high of $0.14.
Scorpio Gold Company Profile
