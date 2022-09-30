Short Interest in Shionogi & Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SGIOY) Decreases By 18.1%

Shionogi & Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SGIOY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 74,400 shares, a decline of 18.1% from the August 31st total of 90,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 339,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Shionogi & Co., Ltd. Trading Up 2.3 %

Shares of SGIOY stock traded up $0.27 on Friday, hitting $12.12. 355,880 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 171,605. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $12.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.17. Shionogi & Co., Ltd. has a twelve month low of $10.61 and a twelve month high of $19.50.

Shionogi & Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SGIOY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $553.16 million for the quarter. Shionogi & Co., Ltd. had a net margin of 34.06% and a return on equity of 11.73%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Shionogi & Co., Ltd. will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current year.

About Shionogi & Co., Ltd.

Shionogi & Co, Ltd. engages in the research, development, manufacture, and distribution of pharmaceuticals, diagnostic reagents, and medical devices in Japan. It offers Fetroja, a multidrug-resistant for gram-negative bacterial infection treatment; Xofluza, an influenza virus drug; and Tivicay for HIV treatment.

