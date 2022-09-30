Short Interest in Stockland (OTCMKTS:STKAF) Grows By 61.4%

Stockland (OTCMKTS:STKAF – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 795,200 shares, a growth of 61.4% from the August 31st total of 492,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 29,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 27.2 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently commented on STKAF. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Stockland in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Citigroup cut shares of Stockland from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 22nd.

Stockland Price Performance

STKAF stock remained flat at $2.30 during trading on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.76. Stockland has a 12 month low of $2.30 and a 12 month high of $3.30.

Stockland Company Profile

Stockland (ASX:SGP) was founded in 1952 and has grown to become one of Australia's largest diversified property groups – owning, developing and managing a large portfolio of shopping centres, residential communities, workplace and logistic assets and retirement living villages. Stockland is consistently rated as one of the most sustainable real estate companies in the world by the Dow Jones Sustainability World Index (DJSI).

Featured Stories

