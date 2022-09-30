Short Interest in Takung Art Co., Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:TKAT) Declines By 17.3%

Takung Art Co., Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:TKAT – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 282,100 shares, a drop of 17.3% from the August 31st total of 341,200 shares. Currently, 13.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 156,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.8 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Takung Art

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Takung Art stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Takung Art Co., Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:TKAT – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 37,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $83,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned about 0.15% of Takung Art at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Takung Art alerts:

Takung Art Trading Up 10.8 %

TKAT stock traded up $0.10 during trading on Friday, hitting $1.02. 802 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 111,648. Takung Art has a 52 week low of $0.86 and a 52 week high of $8.67.

Takung Art Company Profile

Takung Art ( NYSEAMERICAN:TKAT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.69 million for the quarter.

(Get Rating)

Takung Art Co, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates an electronic online platform for artists, art dealers, and art investors to offer and trade in artwork in the form of non-fungible token (NFT) primarily in the People's Republic of China. The company's electronic online platform www.nftoeo.com offers online listing and trading services that allow artists/art dealers/owners to access art trading market where they can engage with a range of investors, as well as invests in artwork.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Takung Art Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Takung Art and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.