Short Interest in Talon Metals Corp. (OTCMKTS:TLOFF) Decreases By 28.3%

Talon Metals Corp. (OTCMKTS:TLOFF – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 150,700 shares, a decline of 28.3% from the August 31st total of 210,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 387,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.
Talon Metals Stock Down 1.2 %
Shares of OTCMKTS TLOFF traded down $0.00 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $0.36. 103,022 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 629,057. The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.45. Talon Metals has a 1 year low of $0.29 and a 1 year high of $0.74.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Talon Metals in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.
Talon Metals Company Profile
Talon Metals Corp., a mineral exploration company, explores for and develops mineral properties. The company owns a 17.56% interest is the Tamarack nickel-copper-cobalt project located in Minnesota, the United States. It has an option to acquire 80% interest in the mineral rights over a land package covering an area of approximately 4,00,000 acres located in the Upper Peninsula of the State of Michigan.
