Short Interest in TDK Co. (OTCMKTS:TTDKY) Decreases By 89.2%

TDK Co. (OTCMKTS:TTDKY – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,700 shares, a decline of 89.2% from the August 31st total of 34,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 70,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut TDK from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 11th.

Shares of OTCMKTS TTDKY traded down $1.63 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $31.25. The company had a trading volume of 78,910 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,193. TDK has a 1-year low of $27.09 and a 1-year high of $43.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market cap of $12.15 billion, a PE ratio of 8.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $34.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.26.

TDK ( OTCMKTS:TTDKY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The technology company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $3.94 billion for the quarter. TDK had a return on equity of 13.85% and a net margin of 9.25%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that TDK will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current year.

TDK Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in manufacture and sale of electronic components in Japan, Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Passive Components, Sensor Application Products, Magnetic Application Products, Energy Application Products, and Other segments.

