Short Interest in TELA Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:TELA) Drops By 31.6%

TELA Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:TELA – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 432,500 shares, a decrease of 31.6% from the August 31st total of 632,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 75,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.7 days. Currently, 4.3% of the company’s stock are sold short.

In related news, major shareholder Opaleye Management Inc. acquired 4,158 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $8.10 per share, with a total value of $33,679.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,888,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,296,850. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Ew Healthcare Partners Fund 2, acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $8.07 per share, with a total value of $40,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,585,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,936,671.63. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Opaleye Management Inc. acquired 4,158 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $8.10 per share, with a total value of $33,679.80. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,888,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,296,850. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 891,220 shares of company stock valued at $7,136,470 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in TELA Bio during the second quarter worth $83,000. State Street Corp lifted its stake in TELA Bio by 9.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 26,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,000 after acquiring an additional 2,167 shares during the last quarter. WMS Partners LLC acquired a new stake in TELA Bio in the first quarter valued at $327,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in TELA Bio in the second quarter valued at $272,000. Finally, Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC lifted its stake in TELA Bio by 4.0% in the first quarter. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC now owns 108,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,262,000 after acquiring an additional 4,222 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of TELA stock traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $8.52. 1,824 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 49,453. The business has a 50 day moving average of $8.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.64. The company has a current ratio of 3.83, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.15. TELA Bio has a 52 week low of $5.15 and a 52 week high of $14.00. The company has a market capitalization of $124.05 million, a PE ratio of -2.98 and a beta of 1.41.

TELA Bio (NASDAQ:TELA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.80) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.60) by ($0.20). TELA Bio had a negative return on equity of 278.82% and a negative net margin of 116.80%. The business had revenue of $10.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.25 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.57) EPS. Analysts anticipate that TELA Bio will post -2.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TELA Bio, Inc, a commercial-stage medical technology company, focuses on providing soft-tissue reconstruction solutions that optimize clinical outcomes by prioritizing the preservation and restoration of the patient's anatomy. It provides a portfolio of OviTex Reinforced Tissue Matrix (OviTex) products for hernia repair and abdominal wall reconstruction; and OviTex PRS Reinforced Tissue Matrix products to address the unmet needs in plastic and reconstructive surgery, as well as OviTex for Laparoscopic and Robotic Procedures, a sterile reinforced tissue matrix derived from ovine rumen with polypropylene fiber intended to be used in laparoscopic and robotic-assisted hernia surgical repairs.

