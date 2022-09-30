Short Interest in Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO) Drops By 14.1%

Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,770,000 shares, a decline of 14.1% from the August 31st total of 2,060,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 425,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.2 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Terreno Realty

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Terreno Realty in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Terreno Realty in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Terreno Realty in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. bought a new position in shares of Terreno Realty in the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Terreno Realty by 46.4% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 669 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. 99.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Terreno Realty alerts:

Terreno Realty Price Performance

TRNO opened at $52.31 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $61.24 and a 200 day moving average of $63.84. Terreno Realty has a 52-week low of $51.84 and a 52-week high of $86.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market cap of $3.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.94 and a beta of 0.75.

Terreno Realty Increases Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.06%. This is a boost from Terreno Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. Terreno Realty’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.65%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on TRNO shares. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Terreno Realty from $88.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Terreno Realty to $73.00 in a report on Monday, July 4th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on Terreno Realty from $86.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Terreno Realty from $79.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Terreno Realty presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.13.

About Terreno Realty

(Get Rating)

Terreno Realty Corporation and together with its subsidiaries, the Company) acquires, owns and operates industrial real estate in six major coastal U.S. markets: Los Angeles, Northern New Jersey/New York City, San Francisco Bay Area, Seattle, Miami, and Washington, DC All square feet, acres, occupancy and number of properties disclosed in these condensed notes to the consolidated financial statements are unaudited.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Terreno Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Terreno Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.