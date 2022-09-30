Short Interest in The Stephan Co. (OTCMKTS:SPCO) Grows By 500.0%

The Stephan Co. (OTCMKTS:SPCO – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a growth of 500.0% from the August 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 13,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Stephan Stock Performance

Shares of Stephan stock remained flat at $2.10 on Thursday. Stephan has a 52 week low of $1.26 and a 52 week high of $3.42. The company’s 50-day moving average is $2.13 and its 200 day moving average is $2.15.

About Stephan

The Stephan Co, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, sells, and distributes hair care and personal care products. It operates in two segments, Distributors and Brands. The Distributors segment sells to distributors that purchase company's hair care products, and beauty and barber supplies for resale to salons, barbershops, and beauty schools, as well as operates as a mail order, and online barber and beauty supply company.

