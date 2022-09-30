Short Interest in The Stephan Co. (OTCMKTS:SPCO) Grows By 500.0%

The Stephan Co. (OTCMKTS:SPCO – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a growth of 500.0% from the August 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 13,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Stephan Stock Performance
Shares of Stephan stock remained flat at $2.10 on Thursday. Stephan has a 52 week low of $1.26 and a 52 week high of $3.42. The company’s 50-day moving average is $2.13 and its 200 day moving average is $2.15.
About Stephan
See Also
