Short Interest in TOMI Environmental Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:TOMZ) Decreases By 24.3%

TOMI Environmental Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:TOMZ – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 106,200 shares, a decrease of 24.3% from the August 31st total of 140,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 780,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.7% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On TOMI Environmental Solutions

An institutional investor recently raised its position in TOMI Environmental Solutions stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of TOMI Environmental Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:TOMZ – Get Rating) by 65.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 86,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 33,900 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.44% of TOMI Environmental Solutions worth $78,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

TOMI Environmental Solutions Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ TOMZ traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $0.68. 21,170 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 397,577. TOMI Environmental Solutions has a 1 year low of $0.56 and a 1 year high of $2.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.78 and a beta of 0.42. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $0.87 and a 200 day moving average of $0.83.

TOMI Environmental Solutions Company Profile

TOMI Environmental Solutions, Inc, a bacteria decontamination and infectious disease control company, provides environmental solutions for indoor surface decontamination in the United States and internationally. Its products and services include SteraMist Surface Unit, a portable, handheld, point and spray disinfection/decontamination system intended to provide quick turnover of any affected space; SteraMist Environment System, a transportable, remotely controlled system that offers complete room disinfection/decontamination of a sealed space of approximately 103.8 m3; and The SteraMist Hospital Disinfection Cart, a solution to aid its hospital-healthcare customers in providing the quality of care and safety to their patients by disinfecting patient and operating rooms, pharmacies, ambulances, and emergency environments in a hospital or healthcare facility.

