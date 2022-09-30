Short Interest in Toray Industries, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TRYIY) Increases By 702.6%

Toray Industries, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TRYIY – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 61,800 shares, an increase of 702.6% from the August 31st total of 7,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 125,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

TRYIY has been the topic of several recent research reports. Macquarie upgraded Toray Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Toray Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 16th.

TRYIY traded down $0.07 on Thursday, hitting $9.82. 225,692 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 59,888. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.22. Toray Industries has a 12 month low of $9.18 and a 12 month high of $13.68.

Toray Industries ( OTCMKTS:TRYIY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $4.68 billion during the quarter.

Toray Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, processes, and sells fibers and textiles, performance chemicals, carbon fiber composite materials, environment and engineering products, and life science products in Japan, China, North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers filament yarns, staple fibers, and spun yarns, as well as woven and knitted fabrics of nylon, polyester, acrylics, and others; non-woven fabrics; ultra-fine fibers; and apparel products.

