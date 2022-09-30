Short Interest in TPG Pace Beneficial II Corp. (NYSE:YTPG) Expands By 484.6%

TPG Pace Beneficial II Corp. (NYSE:YTPG – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 630,200 shares, an increase of 484.6% from the August 31st total of 107,800 shares. Approximately 1.6% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 272,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.3 days.

TPG Pace Beneficial II Stock Performance

Shares of YTPG stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Thursday, hitting $9.77. 3,834 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 172,713. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.77. TPG Pace Beneficial II has a twelve month low of $9.70 and a twelve month high of $10.05.

Institutional Trading of TPG Pace Beneficial II

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CSS LLC IL lifted its stake in TPG Pace Beneficial II by 1,845.8% in the second quarter. CSS LLC IL now owns 629,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,124,000 after acquiring an additional 597,077 shares during the last quarter. Wealthspring Capital LLC acquired a new stake in TPG Pace Beneficial II in the second quarter valued at approximately $3,552,000. RP Investment Advisors LP lifted its stake in TPG Pace Beneficial II by 40.7% in the first quarter. RP Investment Advisors LP now owns 996,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,782,000 after acquiring an additional 288,219 shares during the last quarter. Exos Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in TPG Pace Beneficial II in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,776,000. Finally, Sculptor Capital LP lifted its stake in TPG Pace Beneficial II by 100.7% in the second quarter. Sculptor Capital LP now owns 502,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,891,000 after acquiring an additional 252,205 shares during the last quarter. 86.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About TPG Pace Beneficial II

TPG Pace Beneficial II Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was formerly known as TPG Pace VI Holdings Corp. and changed its name to TPG Pace Beneficial II Corp.

