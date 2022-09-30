Short Interest in Tremor International Ltd (NASDAQ:TRMR) Grows By 26.3%

Tremor International Ltd (NASDAQ:TRMR – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 327,200 shares, a growth of 26.3% from the August 31st total of 259,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 151,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.2 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on TRMR shares. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on Tremor International from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Raymond James reduced their price target on Tremor International from $13.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. JMP Securities reduced their price objective on Tremor International from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Tremor International from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 17th.

Get Tremor International alerts:

Tremor International Stock Performance

Shares of Tremor International stock traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $6.87. 118,600 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 169,759. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $8.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $497.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.56 and a beta of 1.95. Tremor International has a one year low of $6.49 and a one year high of $22.25. The company has a quick ratio of 3.17, a current ratio of 3.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tremor International

Tremor International ( NASDAQ:TRMR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 16th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $75.83 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $84.75 million. Tremor International had a net margin of 15.72% and a return on equity of 10.32%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Tremor International will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brooktree Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Tremor International during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,700,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Tremor International by 1,660.4% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 49,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $428,000 after buying an additional 46,540 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Tremor International by 18.4% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 17,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,000 after buying an additional 2,761 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Tremor International by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 30,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,000 after buying an additional 1,729 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tremor International during the 1st quarter valued at about $199,000. 5.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Tremor International

(Get Rating)

Tremor International Ltd. provides end-to-end software platform that enables advertisers to reach relevant audiences and publishers. The company's demand side platform (DSP) offers full-service and self-managed marketplace access to advertisers and agencies in order to execute their digital marketing campaigns in real time across various ad formats.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Tremor International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tremor International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.