Short Interest in Trend Micro Incorporated (OTCMKTS:TMICY) Drops By 53.3%

Trend Micro Incorporated (OTCMKTS:TMICY – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,300 shares, a decrease of 53.3% from the August 31st total of 9,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 29,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Trend Micro Stock Performance

Shares of TMICY traded down $1.46 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $52.65. 16,361 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,882. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $59.18 and a 200-day moving average of $56.49. Trend Micro has a 52 week low of $47.33 and a 52 week high of $68.14. The stock has a market cap of $7.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.73, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.45.

Trend Micro (OTCMKTS:TMICY – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The technology company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $423.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $465.05 million. Trend Micro had a net margin of 18.25% and a return on equity of 17.34%. Sell-side analysts predict that Trend Micro will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Trend Micro Company Profile

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Trend Micro from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 26th.

Trend Micro Incorporated develops and sells security-related software for computers and the Internet primarily in Japan. The company offers hybrid cloud security solutions, such conformity, workload, container, file storage, application, network, and open-source security products. It also provides intrusion prevention, threat protection, industrial and mobile network security products, as well as offers email, mobile, web, and industrial endpoint security products.

