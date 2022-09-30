Short Interest in Tsingtao Brewery Company Limited (OTCMKTS:TSGTY) Drops By 92.9%

Tsingtao Brewery Company Limited (OTCMKTS:TSGTY – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a decline of 92.9% from the August 31st total of 4,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Tsingtao Brewery Trading Down 4.7 %

TSGTY stock traded down $2.25 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $45.72. 458 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,385. Tsingtao Brewery has a 12-month low of $36.00 and a 12-month high of $52.17. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $47.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.15 and a beta of 0.47.

Get Tsingtao Brewery alerts:

Tsingtao Brewery Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Featured Articles

Tsingtao Brewery Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, distribution, wholesale, and retail sale of beer products worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Shandong Region; South China Region; North China Region; East China Region; Southeast China Region; Hong Kong, Macau and Other Overseas Region; and Finance Company.

Receive News & Ratings for Tsingtao Brewery Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tsingtao Brewery and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.