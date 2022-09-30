Short Interest in Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VTC) Increases By 26.7%

Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VTC – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,900 shares, an increase of 26.7% from the August 31st total of 1,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 38,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:VTC traded down $0.46 during trading on Friday, reaching $72.62. The stock had a trading volume of 36,314 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,294. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $76.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $78.45. Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $71.93 and a fifty-two week high of $92.43.

Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 7th. Investors of record on Friday, September 2nd were given a dividend of $0.202 per share. This is a positive change from Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $2.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.34%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in VTC. Rinkey Investments bought a new position in Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $74,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $145,000. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $158,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $248,000. Finally, Investment Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $236,000.

