Short Interest in Vicinity Motor Corp. (NASDAQ:VEV) Expands By 32.8%

Vicinity Motor Corp. (NASDAQ:VEV – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 61,200 shares, an increase of 32.8% from the August 31st total of 46,100 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 36,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.7 days.

Institutional Trading of Vicinity Motor

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VEV. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Vicinity Motor by 142.6% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 275,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,069,000 after buying an additional 162,100 shares in the last quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vicinity Motor during the 1st quarter valued at $319,000. Anson Funds Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Vicinity Motor during the 1st quarter valued at $240,000. Warberg Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vicinity Motor by 204.0% during the 1st quarter. Warberg Asset Management LLC now owns 56,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after buying an additional 37,738 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vicinity Motor by 46.3% during the 1st quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 27,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 8,568 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Vicinity Motor alerts:

Vicinity Motor Stock Performance

NASDAQ:VEV traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $1.02. The company had a trading volume of 26,317 shares, compared to its average volume of 49,399. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.65. Vicinity Motor has a 52 week low of $0.99 and a 52 week high of $6.93.

About Vicinity Motor

Vicinity Motor Corp. designs, builds, and distributes a suite of transit buses for public and commercial use under the Vicinity brand in the United States and Canada. It offers electric, CNG, and clean diesel buses, as well as electric trucks and spare parts. The company was formerly known as Grande West Transportation Group Inc and changed its name to Vicinity Motor Corp.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vicinity Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vicinity Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.