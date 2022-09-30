Siemens Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SMAWF) Stock Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $105.31

Siemens Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SMAWF – Get Rating) shares passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $105.31 and traded as low as $92.50. Siemens Aktiengesellschaft shares last traded at $92.50, with a volume of 1,386 shares changing hands.

Siemens Aktiengesellschaft Stock Performance

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $104.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $116.32.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Siemens Aktiengesellschaft

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft by 185.5% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 525 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Siemens Aktiengesellschaft by 3.0% during the first quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 45,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,271,000 after purchasing an additional 1,302 shares during the period. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Siemens Aktiengesellschaft by 11.0% during the second quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 24,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,202,000 after purchasing an additional 2,406 shares during the period.

About Siemens Aktiengesellschaft

Siemens Aktiengesellschaft, a technology company, focuses in the areas of automation and digitalization in Europe, Commonwealth of Independent States, Africa, the Middle East, the Americas, Asia, and Australia. It operates through Digital Industries, Smart Infrastructure, Mobility, Siemens Healthineers, and Siemens Financial Services segments.

