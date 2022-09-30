SifChain Trading 15.8% Higher Over Last Week (erowan)

SifChain (erowan) traded down 0.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on September 30th. One SifChain coin can now be bought for $0.39 or 0.00002010 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. SifChain has a total market cap of $0.00 and $149,545.00 worth of SifChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, SifChain has traded up 15.8% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

SifChain Profile

SifChain’s genesis date was February 10th, 2021. The official website for SifChain is sifchain.finance. SifChain’s official Twitter account is @sifchain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling SifChain

According to CryptoCompare, “Sifchain is committed to creating a blockchain and cryptocurrency world where any asset across the globe can move freely between different blockchains, and do so quickly and at the cheapest price possible. SifDEX is a decentralized exchange (DEX) that enables users to swap digital assets from a wide variety of blockchain ecosystems in one place, by connecting all major blockchains together using a bridging technology called 'Peggy'.Currently Sifchain enables routing from Ethereum main net to the Cosmos Ecosystem. This is accomplished using Peggy from Ethereum to Sifchain, and via IBC from Sifchain to the other Cosmos-based blockchains.ROWAN is the native currency of Sifchain, and has a variety of uses within the ecosystem:ROWAN is the universal liquidity pairing token of SifDEX. To enable swaps between tokens, each asset is paired with ROWAN to make an LP pool. As such half of the TVL of the DEX is made up of ROWAN. As TVL expands, demand for ROWAN expands with it.As well as Sifchain, ROWAN is also available on the Ethereum and Polygon blockchains – this wrapped version of ROWAN is called eROWAN.Blockchain data provided by: ATOMScan (total supply)”

