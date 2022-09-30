Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $10.98-$11.57 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.82. The company issued revenue guidance of $7.60 billion-$7.70 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $7.73 billion.

Signet Jewelers Trading Up 0.5 %

Signet Jewelers stock traded up $0.26 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $56.16. 4,782 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 925,719. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.93, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 2.25. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $61.38 and its 200-day moving average is $64.19. Signet Jewelers has a fifty-two week low of $48.31 and a fifty-two week high of $111.92.

Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, September 1st. The company reported $2.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.54 by $0.14. Signet Jewelers had a return on equity of 49.72% and a net margin of 5.90%. The business had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.75 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.57 EPS. Signet Jewelers’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Signet Jewelers will post 11.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Signet Jewelers Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 27th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.42%. Signet Jewelers’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.35%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on SIG shares. UBS Group cut their price target on Signet Jewelers from $138.00 to $120.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 10th. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price objective on Signet Jewelers from $85.00 to $72.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Citigroup decreased their price target on Signet Jewelers from $76.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Signet Jewelers from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $90.00.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Stephen E. Lovejoy sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.33, for a total transaction of $373,980.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 82,732 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,156,685.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Signet Jewelers by 22.1% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 17,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $915,000 after purchasing an additional 3,092 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its holdings in shares of Signet Jewelers by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 11,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $815,000 after purchasing an additional 1,175 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Signet Jewelers by 249.0% in the 1st quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 10,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $782,000 after purchasing an additional 7,670 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Signet Jewelers by 18.5% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 13,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $733,000 after acquiring an additional 2,145 shares during the period. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Signet Jewelers in the first quarter worth $620,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.87% of the company’s stock.

Signet Jewelers Company Profile

Signet Jewelers Limited operates as a diamond jewelry retailer. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Other. The North America segment operates jewelry stores in jewelry stores in malls, mall-based kiosks, and off-mall locations in the United States and Canada primarily under the Kay Jewelers, Kay Jewelers Outlet, Jared The Galleria Of Jewelry, Jared Vault, Zales Jewelers, Zales Outlet, Diamonds Direct, James Allen, Banter by Piercing Pagoda, and Peoples Jewellers names, as well as operates online through JamesAllen.com and Rocksbox.

