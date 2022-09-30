Siltronic AG (OTCMKTS:SSLLF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Siltronic AG (OTCMKTS:SSLLF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,000 shares, a drop of 41.2% from the August 31st total of 5,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 7.5 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Siltronic in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Siltronic has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $100.00.

Get Siltronic alerts:

Siltronic Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:SSLLF remained flat at $57.47 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $71.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $83.88. Siltronic has a twelve month low of $57.47 and a twelve month high of $162.80.

About Siltronic

Siltronic AG, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells hyperpure semiconductor silicon wafers with diameters of up to 300 mm worldwide. It offers polished and epitaxial wafers. The company also provides special products, such as Ultimate Silicon, an optimal crystal for polished wafers; PowerFZ, a wafer product based on the float zone method; and HIREF, a high reflective non-polished wafer product.

See Also

