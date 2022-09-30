Silver Tiger Metals Inc. (OTCMKTS:SLVTF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Silver Tiger Metals Inc. (OTCMKTS:SLVTF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 35,400 shares, an increase of 108.2% from the August 31st total of 17,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 239,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Silver Tiger Metals Price Performance
OTCMKTS SLVTF traded down $0.00 on Friday, hitting $0.17. The stock had a trading volume of 26,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 128,549. Silver Tiger Metals has a one year low of $0.16 and a one year high of $0.64. The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.30.
About Silver Tiger Metals
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Silver Tiger Metals (SLVTF)
- This Is A Memorable Time To Buy Into Micron Technology
- How Does Keurig Dr Pepper Compare To Larger Rivals Coke & Pepsi?
- Let Paychex Stock Work Hard For You
- Thor Industries Hammers Out A Bottom
- Declining Profits Challenge the CarMax Value Proposition
Receive News & Ratings for Silver Tiger Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silver Tiger Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.