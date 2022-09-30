Silver Tiger Metals Inc. (OTCMKTS:SLVTF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Silver Tiger Metals Inc. (OTCMKTS:SLVTF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 35,400 shares, an increase of 108.2% from the August 31st total of 17,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 239,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

OTCMKTS SLVTF traded down $0.00 on Friday, hitting $0.17. The stock had a trading volume of 26,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 128,549. Silver Tiger Metals has a one year low of $0.16 and a one year high of $0.64. The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.30.

Silver Tiger Metals Inc engages in the exploration and evaluation of mineral properties in Mexico. The company primarily explores for gold and silver, as well as for copper, zinc, and lead deposits. It holds a 100% interest in the El Tigre property that covers an area of 28,414 hectares located in Sonora, Mexico.

