Simplify Volt RoboCar Disruption and Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:VCAR) Trading Down 0.3%

Simplify Volt RoboCar Disruption and Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:VCAR – Get Rating)’s stock price fell 0.3% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $9.08 and last traded at $9.09. 428 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 94% from the average session volume of 7,509 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.11.

Simplify Volt RoboCar Disruption and Tech ETF Trading Down 1.9 %

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.59.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Simplify Volt RoboCar Disruption and Tech ETF

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Simplify Volt RoboCar Disruption and Tech ETF stock. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Simplify Volt RoboCar Disruption and Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:VCAR – Get Rating) by 17.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 25,775 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,746 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC owned 5.37% of Simplify Volt RoboCar Disruption and Tech ETF worth $234,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

