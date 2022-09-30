Simulations Plus (NASDAQ:SLP) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Simulations Plus, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLP – Get Rating) saw unusually-high trading volume on Friday . Approximately 6,725 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 94% from the previous session’s volume of 121,215 shares.The stock last traded at $48.07 and had previously closed at $48.22.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SLP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Simulations Plus from $54.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 29th. TheStreet raised shares of Simulations Plus from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on shares of Simulations Plus from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.00.

Simulations Plus Price Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $59.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.11. The company has a market cap of $1.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 84.60 and a beta of 0.45.

Simulations Plus Dividend Announcement

Simulations Plus ( NASDAQ:SLP Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 6th. The technology company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $14.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.33 million. Simulations Plus had a net margin of 22.74% and a return on equity of 6.91%. Simulations Plus’s quarterly revenue was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.18 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Simulations Plus, Inc. will post 0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 25th were given a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 22nd. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.48%. Simulations Plus’s payout ratio is presently 42.11%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Walter S. Woltosz sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.19, for a total value of $1,223,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,117,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $251,958,024.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Walter S. Woltosz sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.19, for a total value of $1,223,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,117,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $251,958,024.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Walter S. Woltosz sold 18,121 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.49, for a total value of $1,114,260.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,099,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $252,095,841.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 58,121 shares of company stock valued at $3,329,060. 23.08% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SLP. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Simulations Plus by 26.1% during the fourth quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 419,605 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $19,847,000 after acquiring an additional 86,968 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Simulations Plus by 98.9% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 159,768 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,144,000 after acquiring an additional 79,452 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in Simulations Plus by 17.6% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 322,982 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $15,933,000 after acquiring an additional 48,305 shares in the last quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC acquired a new position in Simulations Plus during the first quarter worth about $2,392,000. Finally, Kopion Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Simulations Plus by 248.9% during the first quarter. Kopion Asset Management LLC now owns 60,460 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,082,000 after acquiring an additional 43,130 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.51% of the company’s stock.

About Simulations Plus

Simulations Plus, Inc develops drug discovery and development software for modeling and simulation, and prediction of molecular properties utilizing artificial intelligence and machine learning based technology worldwide. It operates through four segments: Simulations Plus, Cognigen, DILIsym, and Lixoft.

