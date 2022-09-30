SingularityNET (AGIX) Market Capitalization Achieves $46.66 Million

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 0.6% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on September 30th. During the last seven days, SingularityNET has traded 0.2% higher against the dollar. One SingularityNET coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0467 or 0.00000237 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. SingularityNET has a total market capitalization of $46.66 million and $3.24 million worth of SingularityNET was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005070 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19,703.33 or 0.99924038 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00007005 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00004713 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.32 or 0.00057418 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00003419 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00010143 BTC.

Theta Network (THETA) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00005502 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.64 or 0.00064089 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.21 or 0.00082223 BTC.

SingularityNET Coin Profile

SingularityNET (CRYPTO:AGIX) is a coin. Its genesis date was December 21st, 2017. SingularityNET’s total supply is 999,942,243 coins. The Reddit community for SingularityNET is /r/SingularityNet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. SingularityNET’s official Twitter account is @singularity_net and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for SingularityNET is singularitynet.io. The official message board for SingularityNET is blog.singularitynet.io.

Buying and Selling SingularityNET

According to CryptoCompare, “SingularityNET is a full-stack AI solution powered by a decentralized protocol platform allowing AIs to cooperate and coordinate at scale, aiming to removing one of the major limiting factors to AI growth today — the lack of interoperability — which severely restricts the ability to leverage the strengths and capabilities of individual AIs.SingularityNET aims to enable anyone to take advantage of a global network of AI algorithms, services, and agent. Facebook | LinkedIn | YouTube | Instagram The official SingularityNET ticker is “AGIX” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed. The designation “AGI” will remain as the internal name for CryptoCompare.com temporarily. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SingularityNET directly using U.S. dollars.

