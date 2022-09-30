SIRIN LABS Token Hits 24-Hour Volume of $5,095.00 (SRN)

SIRIN LABS Token (SRN) traded up 11.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on September 30th. One SIRIN LABS Token coin can now be purchased for about $0.0023 or 0.00000012 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. SIRIN LABS Token has a market cap of $1.15 million and approximately $5,095.00 worth of SIRIN LABS Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, SIRIN LABS Token has traded down 6.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

SIRIN LABS Token Coin Profile

SRN is a coin. It was first traded on December 12th, 2017. SIRIN LABS Token’s total supply is 572,166,104 coins and its circulating supply is 491,820,906 coins. The Reddit community for SIRIN LABS Token is /r/SirinLabs and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. SIRIN LABS Token’s official Twitter account is @SIRINLABS and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for SIRIN LABS Token is www.sirinlabs.com.

SIRIN LABS Token Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Sirin Labs is a company known as the developer of SOLARIN, an ultra-secure mobile phone. The SirinLabs team decided to make one more step toward the security of personal gadgets and create the first blockchain smartphone. “

